Owensboro Police make two robbery and assault arrests after they find a man bleeding from the head.

Both Kyrek Purdiman and Jeffrey Bond are being held in the Daviess County Jail.

Police responded to the 700 block of Crabtree Avenue around 3:00 Saturday morning. And they found a man on the ground unconscious and bleeding.

Purdiman and Bond are charged with their involvement.

