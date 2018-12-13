Home Kentucky Owensboro Police Arrest Suspect Accused of Shooting at Driver December 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro police have arrested a man that is accused of attempting to enter a vehicle and shooting at the person inside.

OPD arrived to the 3400 Block of Legacy Run on a report of shots fired on December 12th at 11:30PM.

Police say the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Tyshawn Hawkins, attempted to enter the vehicle that the victim was driving. The victim told police that once confronted, Hawkins pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim. After firing his weapon, Hawkins fled the scene.

Police were able to locate Hawkins in the surrounding area, and the handgun used in the alleged incident was recovered and discovered to be previously reported stolen.

Hawkins was arrested and is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property, and fleeing and evading police.

He is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

