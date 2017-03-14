Owensboro Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting Investigation
Owensboro Police have arrested a person of interest in a shooting investigation. Authorities say Anthony Todd Logsdon went to the police department where he spoke with detectives. Logsdon was later taken into custody for a non-related arrest warrant.
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened March 3rd just before 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ben Ali Court. First responders found 48-year-old Sean “Cali” Andersen with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police say Logsdon is a person of interest in Andersen’s death.
Andersen’s gunshot wound to the head is believed to be self-inflicted.
This incident is still under investigation.
Previous Story
Police Looking for Person of Interest in Owensboro Shooting – March 9th