Owensboro Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting Investigation

Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting Investigation March 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police have arrested a person of interest in a shooting investigation. Authorities say Anthony Todd Logsdon went to the police department where he spoke with detectives. Logsdon was later taken into custody for a non-related arrest warrant.

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened March 3rd just before 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ben Ali Court. First responders found 48-year-old Sean “Cali” Andersen with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say Logsdon is a person of interest in Andersen’s death.

Andersen’s gunshot wound to the head is believed to be self-inflicted.

This incident is still under investigation.

