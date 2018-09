Owensboro Police make an arrest in connection with a stabbing that happened over the weekend. Authorities say Stephone Griffin stabbed someone at Milligan’s Lounge in Owensboro on Sunday.

Police were called to the bar on West 2nd St., where they say a victim had been stabbed. That person was taken to Owensboro Health and is expected to make a full recovery.

Griffin is facing an assault charge and is set to be back in court September 21.

Comments

comments