Owensboro Plant to Close, Layoff about 70 Workers

Nearly 70 workers at an Owensboro plant will be losing their jobs. Engineered Plastics Components, Inc. sent out a WARN notice last week, stating the company plans to close its location at 838 Industrial Drive in Owensboro.

The company will lay off close to 70 jobs. Positions affected by the layoffs include operators, mold setters, shippers, diesett, leads, quality engineers, finance associates, HR, plant managers, material analysts, process techs, maintenance managers, maintenance, supervisors, and quality auditors.

The layoffs are expected to happen sometime between October 18th and the 31st.

To view the WARN notice and affected positions, visit EPC WARN Notice – Owensboro.

