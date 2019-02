A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a car in downtown Owensboro.

Friday morning, the Owensboro Police Department were dispatched to an accident on West 2nd Street at Frayser Ave. Authorities say an adult was struck by a vehicle.

West 2nd Street will be closed for an undetermined amount of time for accident reconstruction.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area using West 3rd Street or West 5th Street.

Comments

comments