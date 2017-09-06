Home Kentucky Owensboro Parks & Rec to Offer Fall Break Camp for Kids September 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Parks and Recreation will be offering a Fall Break Camp for kids next month. The camp will run from Monday, October 9th through Friday, October 13th between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Children between five and 13 will be able to enjoy activities and socialize with other kids around their age.

Early drop offs are at 6:40 a.m. for an additional two dollars per day.

Breakfast, a morning snack, and afternoon snack will be provided. Campers will need to bring lunch each day.

The deadline to register is Friday, September 22nd. A weekly fee of $72 for the whole week, or $62 for three days or fewer will need to be paid when you register, along with a $31 annual registration fee.

All camp forms can be found online and should be turned in when registration is complete. You must also bring a current immunization record.

For more information, visit Owensboro Parks, or call 270-687-8700.

