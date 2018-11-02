Owensboro Parking Garage Opens For Business

After seeing a need for more parking in the downtown area the City of Owensboro cuts the ribbon on a new parking garage. The new structure is just outside of the Convention Center.

The garage provides 437 additional parking spots for downtown events including shows at the new Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museu, Convention Center events, and Alorica.

Officials say as downtown continues to grow extra so does the need for more parking spaces. Drivers will have to pay to park in the new garage.

The first two hours are free.

The rate is capped at $10 a day.

