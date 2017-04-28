Owensboro Orchestra Festival Showcases Area Talent

If you saw kids dressed in tuxes and black dresses, there was a good reason for it. Owensboro hosted school orchestras from all over the region. It happened at the RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall.

Students performed in groups and alone for a distinguished panel of judges from all over the area. The focus of the music was on string.

Students who performed ranged in age from sixth grade to seniors in high school.

Each of the judges gave feedback to students to help them up their skill set.

Comments

comments