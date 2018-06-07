Owensboro Officials Select New City Manager

Owensboro city officials name a new city manager. Mayor Tom Watson and the Board of Commissioners announced the selection of Nate Pagan as the next City Manager.

Pagan holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Murray State University and a master’s degree in public administration from University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Pagan worked as the City Administrator for the City of Hopkinsville prior to becoming the Owensboro Assistant City Manager in March.

“From a very strong field of candidates, Nate exhibited all the skills needed to run this vibrant city for many years to come. We are very happy to have an Owensboro native take on this role to lead his hometown,” Mayor Watson said.

Pagan’s appointment will be voted on at the next commission meeting.

