Owensboro Officials Debate Extending Sunday Alcohol Sales

With the new year of the way officials in Owensboro are considering if residents there can get their alcohol for the holiday

They are debating whether to extend alcohol sales for an additional two hours into the new year. This year, New Year’s eve is on a Sunday.

City leaders are considering extending alcohol sales on Sunday into Monday so people can purchase alcohol after the clock strikes midnight.

This is the first reading of the issue and no decision was made at Tuesday night’s hearing. Members say this is actually a bigger issue than it seems.

Owensboro City Commissioner Bob Glenn says, “We’ll hear from our constituents. There may be some, I think the bigger issue is do you allow Sunday liquor sales, and we, we do. So the issue is does two more hours make a difference.”

An actual vote on the issue is expected to happen on December 19th.



