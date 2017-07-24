Home Kentucky Owensboro Officer in Serious Condition after ATV Accident July 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

An Owensboro Police Officer is among those injured in an ATV accident over the weekend. Kenneth Roberts is in serious condition after the ATV rolled over while he was driving it. This accident happened Sunday around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 144 in Philpot.

OPD says Roberts was hired by the city in May, and is in his sixth week at the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy.

Two passengers, Lewis Varble and John Holley, also went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol was a factor in the accident.

