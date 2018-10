The Owensboro police officer mistakenly shot last week is out of the hospital.

Officer Zach Morris was shot last Wednesday morning while responding to a call for a suspicious person in an alleyway near Hathaway St. Kentucky State Police say the homeowner thought the officer was the suspect near his property.

Officer Morris was shot in the abdomen and had surgery at Owensboro Regional Health Hospital. He is continuing his recovery at home.

Comments

comments