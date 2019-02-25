Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance March Meetings Announced

The city of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Program meeting dates have been released:
- Seven Hills Alliance – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at Trinity United Methodist Church.
- Audubon-Bon Harbor Alliance – 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at Audubon Elementary School Cafeteria.
- Shifley-York Alliance – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at Lewis Lane Baptist Church.
- Southeast Alliance – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at Republic Bank on Frederica Street.
- Dogwood-Azalea Alliance – 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 at the Edge Ice Center.
- Dugan Best Alliance – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at the Dugan Best Rec.Center.
- Apollo Area Alliance – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at Century Christian Church.
- Wesleyan-Shawnee Alliance – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at KWC Cox Meeting Room.
- Old Owensboro Alliance – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at Pleasant Valley Community Church.