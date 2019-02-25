Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance March Meetings Announced

The city of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Program meeting dates have been released:

Seven Hills Alliance – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Audubon-Bon Harbor Alliance – 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11 at Audubon Elementary School Cafeteria.

Shifley-York Alliance – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at Lewis Lane Baptist Church.

Southeast Alliance – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 at Republic Bank on Frederica Street.

Dogwood-Azalea Alliance – 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 at the Edge Ice Center.

Dugan Best Alliance – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at the Dugan Best Rec.Center.

Apollo Area Alliance – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at Century Christian Church.

Wesleyan-Shawnee Alliance – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26 at KWC Cox Meeting Room.

Old Owensboro Alliance – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at Pleasant Valley Community Church.

Comments

comments