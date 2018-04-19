Owensboro Native & Two Others Convicted In Murder-For-Hire Scheme

A former U.S. Army soldier from Owensboro and two other men are convicted in connection with an international murder for hire scheme.

Joseph Hunter, 52, of Owensboro, and two other men, Adam Samia, 43, and Carl Stillwell, 50, were found guilty yesterday for their role in the murder-for-hire of a woman in the Philippines in 2012.

Authorities say a crime boss accused the woman of cheating him in a land deal, which led to the murder-for-hire.

In October 2017, Hunter, Samia, and Stillwell were indicted in connection to the 2012 murder and were facing conspiracy and kidnapping charges in connection to that murder.

In 2012, Hunter contacted Samia and Stillwell and had them travel from their homes in North Carolina after the crime boss promised to pay them $35,000 a piece for the murder.

Prosecutors say Samia and Stillwell acted as potential real estate clients for a countryside property in Manila, then on their return trip, Samia pulled out a .22 caliber gun and killed the woman.

The men were arrested in 2015 in connection to the woman’s murder.

The three men denied planning the execution-style hit.

All three men face up to life in prison. Hunter is already serving a 20 years over a plot to kill a federal agent. The crime boss pleaded guilty in the murder-for-hire plot and was cooperating.

