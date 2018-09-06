Home Kentucky Owensboro Native Competing for Miss America Crown September 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Owensboro Native Katie Bouchard has started competing in the preliminary rounds for Miss America The first night of Preliminary Competition at Miss America is over and Miss Florida and Miss Wisconsin took top honors.

Miss Florida Taylor Tyson won the talent portion playing piano and Miss Wisconsin Tianna Vaderhei won the on-stage question portion. Currently, 51 women are competing for the Miss America crown.

Bouchard will represent the state of Kentucky in Atlantic City on September 9th. Bouchard says competing in the scholarship program has been a life-long dream of hers.

“I used to dress up as Miss America for career day. So, this has been a dream of mine for a long time. I just want to be able to use my voice and advocate for children’s needs. My impact initiative is about America’s children and advocating for them. So, it would be an honor to be Miss America and to get the help that they need,” says Bouchard.

The final competition will be Sunday at 8 p.m. central time in Atlantic City.

