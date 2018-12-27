Home Kentucky Owensboro Museum Hosts the ‘Science of Cold: Liquid Nitrogen Show’ December 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

People in Owensboro got a chance to understand the science of cold.

The Director of Science Experiences Mitch Luman from Evansville’s Museum of Arts, History, and Science brought his knowledge about the cold and liquid nitrogen to the Owensboro Museum.

While it’s mostly used as a refrigerant or to burn off skin lesions it’s also one of the best ways to show science in action.

“One of the coldest things that you can get your hands on today is nitrogen when it’s a gas it’s in the air but when it’s a liquid its -321 below zero and although the Earth doesn’t get that cold it does in this material and it’s a lot of fun to show what you can do with it,” says Luman.

In large amounts, liquid nitrogen can actually be harmful.

Before it converts to a gas, liquid nitrogen can cause extreme cold burns to skin, and if ingested it can be fatal.

Comments

comments