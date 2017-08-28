Home Kentucky Owensboro Museum To Host Second Annual Masquerade Ball August 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

The Owensboro Museum of Science and History (OMSH) will host its second annual Masquerade Ball at the O.Z. Tyler Distillery. The event will be held on October 21st from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will be cocktails, live music, and dancing with entertainment from the Rock and Roll Pianos from Nashville, Tennessee. The group is known for their combination of dancing, music, and entertainment in Music City.

This event is a fundraising effort to create new programs at OMSH. You can dress up in masquerade costumes.

The cost for the Masquerade Ball is $75 per person. The cost includes food, drinks, and entertainment.

Moonlite will cater this event. There will also be a live auction.

Reservations can be made by calling Debbie Stites at 270-687-2732 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

