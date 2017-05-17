Home Kentucky Owensboro Municipal Utilities Votes For $6(M) Increase For Fiber Optic Internet May 17th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

More people in Owensboro might be getting fiber optic internet in the very near future.

The OMU board voted for a $6(M) increase to the current fiber optic pilot program.

Currently around 1500 people have what officials say is the fastest and most reliable internet connection in the area, and they want that number to grow.

OMU officials are planned to make fiber optic internet available city-wide within the next 6 years.

