In Henderson County, the proposed Natural Gas Facility that could supply Owensboro with its power, was up for vote today.

However, the questions about its potential risks were too much for the city commission.

So now its back to the drawing board for The OMU Leadership Team.

The Elmer Smith Coal Station that currently powers Owensboro isn’t set to stop until 2023 so they will have some time to figure out their next move.

