Family, Owensboro Mayor Release Statements on Death of Nicky Hayden

Owensboro native and MotoGP racer Nicky Hayden succumbed to injuries suffered during an accident last Wednesday while riding his bicycle in Italy.

According to a release by Red Bull Honda Superbike Team, ‘The Kentucky Kid’ passed away Monday at 7:09 p.m. CEST (12:09 p.m. CT) with his fiancee Jackie, mother Rose and brother Tommy by his side.

The 35-year-old was taken to a local hospital with chest and head injuries before he was transferred to the Bufalini hospital in Cesena. The next day reports read Hayden suffered brain damage in the crash. In 2016, Hayden switched to the Superbike World Championship where he took a race win in Malaysia.

Nicky’s brother, Tommy, released the following statement:

“On behalf of the whole Hayden family and Nicky’s fiancée Jackie I would like to thank everyone for their messages of support – it has been a great comfort to us all knowing that Nicky has touched so many people’s lives in such a positive way. Although this is obviously a sad time, we would like everyone to remember Nicky at his happiest – riding a motorcycle. He dreamed as a kid of being a pro rider and not only achieved that but also managed to reach the pinnacle of his chosen sport in becoming World Champion. We are all so proud of that. Apart from these ‘public’ memories, we will also have many great and happy memories of Nicky at home in Kentucky, in the heart of the family. We will all miss him terribly. It is also important for us to thank all the hospital staff for their incredible support – they have been very kind. With the further support of the authorities in the coming days we hope to have Nicky home soon.”

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson released the following statement Monday:

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of one of Owensboro’s greatest who represented our city so well. My heart goes out to the Hayden family, friends, and countless fans. Barbara and I will keep the Hayden family in our prayers.”

Hayden was a customer of The Next Legend, a cycling company, in Owensboro for 14 years. The store location released the following statement to 44News:

Nicky has been a customer of mine for 14 years. The family has asked for privacy and I must respect that.

