Owensboro May Fine Gabe’s Tower Owner

The issues for Owensboro officials at Gabe’s Tower continue.

The man who recently took over the eyesore has not submitted a plan to fix it up or tear it down.

City attorney Ed Ray says owner Bob Zimmerman had until September first to meet the city’s demands.

Now, Ray will go before the property maintenance code enforcement board to apply civil fines every day against Zimmerman’s limited liability company.

Officials are also still concerned about security and maintenance violations at the dilapidated building.

The board will meet in mid-October to discuss officially assessing those fines against Zimmerman’s LLC.

