Owensboro Manufacturer One Step Close to its $36M Expansion
An Owensboro manufacturer is one step closer to making its $36 million expansion become a reality.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority agreed to give Metalsa Structural Products $3.5 million in tax credits over the next 10 years.
In return, Metalsa said its expansion will create more than a hundred jobs with an average salary of $18 an hour.
Metalsa is a Mexican-based company that makes components for the automotive industry.