Owensboro Man Shot While Standing In An Alley

Man Shot While Standing In An Alley January 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor

Owensboro Police investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of West 4th Street around 8 a.m. Police say 32-year-old Daniel Williams was standing in an alley when he was shot in the hip. His injury is non-life threatening, but police are still investigating the shooting.

There is no information on who is responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call OPD at at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

