Home Kentucky Owensboro Man Sentenced in Child Pornography Case October 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro man is sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography. 47-year-old Frankie pearl was arrested in Sikeston, Missouri back in April.

Court documents show Pearl used social media to send an undercover detective a number of child pornography files.

Pearl met the undercover officer at a parking lot and handed over a Micro SD card that contained a large number of child pornography files.

Pearl has a previous child porn charge dating back to 2009.

Comments

comments