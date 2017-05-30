Owensboro Man Reportedly Fires Shotgun at Business

Owensboro Police arrest a man they say shot into a fitness center while people were inside. James Cobb is charged with six counts of Wanton Endangerment and Criminal Mischief. The incident happened Monday evening around 5 p.m.

Police say Cobb fired one round from a shotgun into Edgefit Sports and Fitness on Frederica Street. Cobb was still outside the fitness center when police arrived and arrested him.

There was damage to the front glass and equipment inside the business. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Cobb is being held in the Daviess County Jail.

There is no word on why Cobb fired his gun at the business.

