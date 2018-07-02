Owensboro Man Receives Subway Scholarship

Owensboro man has received a scholarship from his sandwich shop that he works for.

Lesley Mackey received a scholarship from Scholarship America, under the Subway Fresh Start Scholarship program.

The local Subway sandwich artist was one of 200 employees awarded the scholarship nationwide. The scholarship was set up in honor of the chain’s co-founder Fred DeLuca.

DeLuca opened the first Subway in 1965 as a high school graduate trying to raise funds to go to college. The scholarship was set up to help high school graduates to help fund college scholarships. Mackey is a recent graduate of Apollo High School. He plans on attending Eastern Kentucky University in the fall.

