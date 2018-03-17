Home Indiana Owensboro Man Rams Deputy Car During Chase March 17th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Daviess county sheriffs deputies had a wild run in with a man they said was armed and dangerous.

63 year-old Michael drake of Owensboro, KY was wanted for violating an emergency protective order, and also for making threats to citizen’s and law enforcement.

Police spotted Drake’s vehicle in the area of west second street and Texas Avenue, but when they approached… Drake went into reverse ramming the cruiser before he took off.

The chase ended off highway 70 after Drake ran into a ditch, but not before he rammed another police cruiser.

He was arrested and later treated at a hospital.

There is no word on his injuries.

