Owensboro Man Pulls Knife Out Before Being Arrested For Attempted Hit And Run

Man Pulls Knife Out Before Being Arrested For Attempted Hit And Run June 9th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro man is in jail and being charged with crashing into several cars before running from the police.

Daviess County Deputies responded to calls of a vehicle trying to hit other cars head on Highway 60 West and Highway 279 West. Deputies say Jeffrey Medley was the driver of that car. After being stopped, Police say Medley tried to run but officers used a taser on him. When the taser didn’t work, officers had to tackle Medley. When trying to cuff Medley, officers say he pulled out a knife. No officers involved were injured during this altercation.

Medley was taken to a local hospital before being hauled off to the Daviess County Jail

