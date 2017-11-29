Owensboro Man Leads Police On High-Speed Chase

An Owensboro man is facing a laundry list of charges after authorities say he led them on a high speed chase. On November 28th, the U.S. Marshals and Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Thomas Wilson, Jr.

An investigation into Wilson led police to conduct a traffic stop on New Hartford Road in Owensboro, but they say Wilson fled the scene. Kentucky State Police say Wilson had an outstanding warrant and that’s what led to the traffic stop.

The chase lasted nearly an hour until Wilson crashed into a fence in the 7100 block of 231 South.

Wilson is facing charges of fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, operating on a suspended operator’s license, no insurance and no registration plates.

He was also served with an outstanding warrant for failure to pay child support.

Wilson is being held on a $2,000 cash bond in the Daviess County Jail.

Comments

comments