Owensboro Man In Jail After Drawing Knife on Deputies

An Owensboro man is in jail after running from police and pulling a knife on officers.

Daviess County Deputies responded to calls of a vehicle attempting to hit other vehicles head on in the area of Highway 60 West and Highway 279 South. Deputies found Jeffrey Medley after he ran his car into another vehicle. Medley ran from officers.

During the chase deputies used a taser on Medley, which had no effect. Deputies were able to handcuff him after tackling him. He drew a knife, but deputies were able to remove it.

Medley was transported to the Owensboro Hospital before being lodged in the Daviess County Jail. He is held on charges of wanton endangerment, assault, fleeing or evading police, and leaving the scene of the accident, among others.

