Owensboro Man Indicted on Murder Charge

A grand jury indicts an Owensboro man on murder charges stemming from an incident last week. Last week Owensboro Police were called to a home on Barron Drive where they found Matthew Adams who they say had attempted suicide.

They received information that led them to check on a woman at a home on Placid Place. When they arrived there they found Erica Owen who had been strangled to death.

Adams is still behind bars in Daviess County.

He’s set to be back in court July 18th.

