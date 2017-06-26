Home Kentucky Owensboro Man Found in Pool of Blood has Died June 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

The man who was found beaten, laying in a pool of blood in his home last week has died. The Daviess County Coroner’s Office confirms that 58-year-old Jeffery Martin died on Saturday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

On Sunday, June 18th, police say they found Martin at his home on Prince Street in Owensboro unconscious and lying in a pool of blood.

Police say 25-year-old Ashley Stinnett and 28-year-old Aaron Wright are charged with assault and burglary in connection to this incident.

Officers say Martin suffered several facial fractures and suffered from internal bleeding in the brain. Police connected Stinnett and Wright to the crime after later finding evidence in Martin’s truck.

Officers say the two suspects had backpacks with stolen items from the victim’s home.

The coroner says an autopsy for Martin was completed on Sunday, June 25th, but those results are pending.

Stinnett and Wright are currently being held in the Daviess County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Comments

comments