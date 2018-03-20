Home Kentucky Owensboro Man Faces Manslaughter Charge Following Fight March 20th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro man is facing manslaughter charges after another man dies over the weekend. On March 4th, Owensboro Police were called to a home on Wandering Lane for reports of a man bleeding from the back of his head.

Police say the victim, Jose Chavez, 59, was dropped off at his residence by Benjamin Lindsey, 26. Chaves was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for a head injury.

An investigation revealed that Lindsey dropped Chavez off at his home. When Lindsey was questioned, police say he admitted that Chavez tried starting a fight in front of 620 Crittenden Street, resulting in a physical altercation.

Lindsey told police he hit Chavez causing him to fall and receive a second injury that he was hospitalized for.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Chavez died from blunt force trauma on March 17th.

Benjamin Lindsey was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.

Comments

comments