Kentucky Owensboro Man Drowns After Trying To Save Child Along Alabama Coast October 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro man and another man are dead after trying to save a child along the Alabama coast. Authorities say 47-year-old Steven Wahler, of Owensboro, and 22-year-old Bradley Murphy, of Mobile, Alabama, drowned trying to save a child caught in a strong rip current.

This incident happened Monday evening just before 6:00 near Kiva Dunes Resort in Ft. Morgan.

The child made it out and is safe. Crews found Wahler’s body a few hours later, but are still searching for Murphy’s body.

Wahler worked as an IT Manager at the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.

Deputies say they’re not aware of any relationship between the two men and the child.

