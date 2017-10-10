Owensboro Man Drowns After Trying To Save Child Along Alabama Coast
An Owensboro man and another man are dead after trying to save a child along the Alabama coast. Authorities say 47-year-old Steven Wahler, of Owensboro, and 22-year-old Bradley Murphy, of Mobile, Alabama, drowned trying to save a child caught in a strong rip current.
This incident happened Monday evening just before 6:00 near Kiva Dunes Resort in Ft. Morgan.
The child made it out and is safe. Crews found Wahler’s body a few hours later, but are still searching for Murphy’s body.
Wahler worked as an IT Manager at the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.
Deputies say they’re not aware of any relationship between the two men and the child.