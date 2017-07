The Ohio County Sheriff’s office is investigating what caused a deadly early morning crash Sunday.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 1300 Block of US 231 in Utica.

Deputies say a vehicle driven by Elmer Watts of Owensboro was headed south when it went off the right hand side of the road and hit a building.

The crash caused the car and the building to catch fire.

Watts was pronounced dead at the scene

