Owensboro Man Charged in Connection With Six Burglaries

April 5th, 2019 Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro man has been arrested and charged in connection with six burglaries. The Owensboro Police Department Patrol Officers arrested 31-year-old Sean Graham on Sunday, March 31st in relation to a burglary in the 3600 Block of Treehaven Bend.

A search warrant issued by the OPD Criminal Investigations Division found that Graham was a suspect in other open burglary cases both commercial and residential.

Additional charges include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. Graham is also another suspect in a separate case. That case is still under investigation.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Sean Graham

