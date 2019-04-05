Owensboro Man Charged in Connection With Six Burglaries

An Owensboro man has been arrested and charged in connection with six burglaries. The Owensboro Police Department Patrol Officers arrested 31-year-old Sean Graham on Sunday, March 31st in relation to a burglary in the 3600 Block of Treehaven Bend.

A search warrant issued by the OPD Criminal Investigations Division found that Graham was a suspect in other open burglary cases both commercial and residential.

Additional charges include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. Graham is also another suspect in a separate case. That case is still under investigation.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Sean Graham

