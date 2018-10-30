Owensboro Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats

Owensboro police have arrested a man accused of entering a business with a bag full of explosives.

On October 29th, police were notified of the situation that occurred on October 25th at Aspen Dental on Frederica Street. Police say the suspect, Bradley Adams, entered the business with a bag and indicated multiple time that it contained bombs. An investigation was done and no explosives were found.

According to police, Adams also made statements in a threatening manner directed toward President Donald Trump. The Secret Service has been notified and is investigating.

Adams was arrested and is being charged with terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. He is being held in the Daviess County jail.

Comments

comments