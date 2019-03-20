Owensboro Man Arrested on Meth Trafficking Charges

An Owensboro man has been arrested for trafficking crystal meth. Officials say 32-year-old John Renfrow was found at a house on Benton Avenue Tuesday.

Deputies started investigating Renfrow in 2017 and found him with several pounds of crystal meth. Because of the number of drugs, the FBI got involved.

Over the next several months, he was charged on two different occasions with trafficking meth by KSP.

Deputies say meth and marijuana were also found in the home during the arrest Tuesday.

Renfrow is in the Daviess County Jail facing several drug and trafficking charges.

Comments

comments