Home Kentucky Owensboro Man Arrested for Making Threats against KWC Students February 21st, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police arrest a man for allegedly making threats against students at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Police say a student contacted them about a message she saw from Joshua Blount, saying Blount was planning to kill a list of people at KWC. The person who contacted police said Blount told her she was on that list.

Officers found Blount at his home and they say he told them he was having homicidal thoughts and admitted to sending the message.

He was arrested and is facing charges of terroristic threatening. He’s being booked into the Daviess County jail.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments