Owensboro Man Arrested For Leaving Newborn at Subway After Cash

Man Arrested For Leaving Newborn at Subway After Cash May 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A man is arrested after allegedly taking off from the scene of a crash and leaving an infant behind near the scene. Police say Khyle Fleming was involved in a four-car crash at Frederica Street and west Byers Avenue Thursday morning.

After the crash, police say Fleming went to a nearby subway restaurant left the infant inside and took off. He was caught on Legion Boulevard and now faces several charges including endangering a minor, DUI and marijuana possession.

He was also wanted on an active felony warrant for burglary.

Fleming is being held on a $15,000 bond.

