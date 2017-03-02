Home Kentucky Owensboro Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Police Pursuit March 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

An Owensboro man is behind bars and faces a laundry list of charges following a police pursuit. Authorities tried to stop 25-year-old Oval Baize when he was caught speeding on New Hartford Road in Owensboro.

A Kentucky State Police trooper says Baize refused to stop and even drove on the opposite side of the road during the pursuit. That’s when the trooper says Baize turned on a dead end road, put his vehicle in reverse and fled on foot. His vehicle caused damage to the trooper’s car. The trooper eventually caught up with Baize, tased him and arrested him.

Baize was also served two bench warrants for his arrest during the incident.

Baize’s charges include:

– Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

– Possession of Synthetic Drug

– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

– Driving Under the Influence

– Reckless Driving

– Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

– Fleeing/Evading (On Foot), Careless Driving

– Speeding

– Criminal Mischief

