Owensboro Man Arrested on Drug Charges after Police Pursuit

An Owensboro man is behind bars and faces a laundry list of charges after leading troopers on a short pursuit. The pursuit happened Monday around 3:30 a.m. on Reid Road in Owensboro. Kentucky State Police tried to pull over Gregory Obryan for a traffic violation, and that’s when they say he fled the scene.

Obryan led troopers on a short pursuit before losing control and hitting a dirt pile.

Gregory Obryan faces several charges, including fleeing/evading police, tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in synthetic drugs, driving under the influence of drugs, and operating on a suspended driver’s license.

Troopers also served Obryan with an indictment warrant out of Daviess County Circuit Court for drug charges.

Obryan is currently in the Daviess County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

