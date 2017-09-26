Home Kentucky Owensboro Man Arrested In Connection To August Shooting September 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro man is behind bars after police say he was wanted in connection with a shooting last month. U.S. Marshal’s Western Kentucky Fugitive Task Force arrested 25-year-old Justin Allen Monday afternoon in an alley near the 2000 block of Breckenridge Street in Owensboro.

Police say Allen was wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman inside a car in August. When authorities tried to confront Allen, they say he tried to flee, but surrendered shortly after.

His passenger, Chance Allen, was arrested for warrants issued regarding an incident where police say he ran from them and was trafficking meth while armed.

Both men were taken to Daviess County Jail. Chance Allen is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Justin Allen is facing a laundry list of charges, including Wanton Endangerment, Assault, two counts of Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000, Failure to Appear, Parole Violation, and Car Theft – $10,000 or More But Under $1,000,000. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Comments

comments