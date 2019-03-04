Owensboro Man Arrested After Leading Police on Chase

A high-speed police chase west of Owensboro ends with the arrest of a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Davies County Sheriff’s Deputies tried to pull over a Ford Ranger along U.S. 60 at around 6 p.m. Saturday.

They say the driver, 48-year old Anthony Blake of Owensboro, took off at a high rate of speed.

The chase continued into Henderson County before a sheriff’s deputy and a Kentucky State Trooper stopped his vehicle.

Blake faces a long list of charges.

He is being held at the Daviess County Detention Center.

