Owensboro Man Accused of Using Social Media to Set Up Drug Deal Scams

Man Accused of Using Social Media to Set Up Drug Deal Scams September 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

An Owensboro man is behind bars and accused of using social media to set up drug deal scams. Detectives with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and Hartford Police received information about a man who was using social media to set up drug deals in the Hartford and Beaver Dam areas.

Authorities say 18-year-old Matthew Newton would contact people he didn’t know on social media to set up a drug buy. They say he would show up at a designated area, take the person’s money, hand them what was supposed to be marijuana, and leave the area before the person realized they were scammed.

On August 31st around 5:30 p.m., police say Newton pulled the scam on an undercover officer. There were reportedly two juveniles with him when this incident occurred.

Detectives arrested Newton on August 2nd when he tried to scam another undercover officer.

Newton is being held in the Ohio County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. He is facing several charges, including three counts of Unlawful Transaction With a Minor, Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feest of a School, Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition, Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

This incident is still under investigation.

