Owensboro Man Accused of Arson Released to Recovery Services

May 31st, 2017 Owensboro

An Owensboro man charged with arson appeared in court and will be released to a recovery service Thursday, June 1st.

18-year-old Gary Milam will be released to Lighthouse Recovery Services in Owensboro ahead of a pre-trial conference August 14th.

He’s accused of setting two fires this past Valentine’s Day: one in a dumpster behind a grocery store and the other to a car at a church.

Milam is also charged with six other arson cases from 2016.

Tyrone Morris

