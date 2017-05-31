Home Kentucky Owensboro Owensboro Man Accused of Arson Released to Recovery Services May 31st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Owensboro Pinterest

An Owensboro man charged with arson appeared in court and will be released to a recovery service Thursday, June 1st.

18-year-old Gary Milam will be released to Lighthouse Recovery Services in Owensboro ahead of a pre-trial conference August 14th.

He’s accused of setting two fires this past Valentine’s Day: one in a dumpster behind a grocery store and the other to a car at a church.

Milam is also charged with six other arson cases from 2016.

