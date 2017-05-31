Owensboro Man Accused of Arson Released to Recovery Services
An Owensboro man charged with arson appeared in court and will be released to a recovery service Thursday, June 1st.
18-year-old Gary Milam will be released to Lighthouse Recovery Services in Owensboro ahead of a pre-trial conference August 14th.
He’s accused of setting two fires this past Valentine’s Day: one in a dumpster behind a grocery store and the other to a car at a church.
Milam is also charged with six other arson cases from 2016.