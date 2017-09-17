44News | Evansville, IN

Owensboro Mall to Host Annual Senior Day Out

September 17th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

Hundreds of senior citizens are expected to fill Owensboro’s Towne Square Mall Thursday for the 18TH annual Senior Day Out.

The event covers many serious topics like fraud and health issues, but also has some fun events.

This year, there will be several local musicians performing, along with a fall fashion show presented by Christopher and Banks.

It will be held September 21ST at Towne Square Mall in Owensboro from 8:30AM until 12:30PM.

The event is free to attend.

 

