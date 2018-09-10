Home Kentucky Owensboro Listed As Best Place to Visit September 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

There’s a lot to see and do in the Tri-State this fall and a national magazine says Owensboro is one of the 17 places to visit in the U.S.

Business Insider lists Owensboro alongside Bowling Green and Paducah as the Kentucky Triangle.

By boasting about the city’s bourbon, barbecue, and what’s considered the world’s oldest sassafras tree the article outlines why Owensboro is a perfect visit during the fall months.

There’s also the opening of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum coming up in October.

To read the full article and see the other autumn hot spots on the list, click here.

