Owensboro Lacrosse Team Receives a $7,000 Grant

An Owensboro lacrosse team is receiving thousands of dollars in grant money. The Owensboro High School Boys Lacrosse team is receiving a nearly $7,000 grant from U.S. Lacrosse. The First Stick grant will provide the team with 20 sticks, gloves, elbow pads, shoulder pads, helmets, one goalie stick and one chest protector. This is the second significant lacrosse grant Owensboro Public Schools received.

The Owensboro Middle School physical education department earned a Soft Stick grant providing supplies for gym classes earlier this year.

This grant is designed to help expand participation in underrepresented regions and communities.

OHS’s Boys Lacrosse Team has also received about $800 for their uniforms from Independence Bank.

